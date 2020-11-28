Caddo coroner releases name of 10-year-old boy killed in crash near Centenary College

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a child who was killed in a car crash in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood late Friday night.

According to the coroner’s office, 10-year-old Tydarius Thomas Jr. was a passenger in a car that was involved in a collision in the 3100 block of Alexander Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Officials say Thomas was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened, and he was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he later died from his injuries early Saturday morning.

The coroner’s office says an autopsy has been ordered. The crash is under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

