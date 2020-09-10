Caddo coroner releases name of DeSoto Parish women killed in rollover crash on Mansfield Rd.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A DeSoto Parish woman who died with a Texas man in a car crash in southwest Shreveport over the Labor Day weekend has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Laquida Nicole Colley, 21, died as a result of the traffic incident that occurred around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, September 5 in the 8200 block of Mansfield Road, according to the coroner’s office.

Colley and 28-year-old Johnathan J. Walton of Houston were taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

The coroner’s office released the name of Mr. Walton on Tuesday, and Ms. Colley’s name was being withheld pending notification of her next of kin.

Autopsies were scheduled to take place at Ochsner. The collision remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.