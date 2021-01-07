SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man whose body was found behind a gas station in north Shreveport Saturday afternoon.
According to the coroner’s office, 28-year-old Antonio Robinson was found dead by Shreveport police behind a Shell gas station at Hearne Avenue and Hilry Huckaby III Avenue at 3:17 p.m.
Robinson was identified through fingerprint comparison by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and an autopsy was ordered.
The cause and manner of Robinson’s death is still being investigated by authorities.
- Bossier downs Calvary, 62-55, on second day of Bossier Invitational
- Cam Jordan: “We trust AK to be AK”
- Suspect in dramatic hit-and-run believed to be connected to dozens of thefts
- Caddo coroner releases name of man found dead behind Shell gas station in N. Shreveport
- Sen. Richard Blumenthal details ‘real fear’ and ‘harrowing experience’
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.