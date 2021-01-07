Caddo coroner releases name of man found dead behind Shell gas station in N. Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man whose body was found behind a gas station in north Shreveport Saturday afternoon.

According to the coroner’s office, 28-year-old Antonio Robinson was found dead by Shreveport police behind a Shell gas station at Hearne Avenue and Hilry Huckaby III Avenue at 3:17 p.m.

Robinson was identified through fingerprint comparison by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and an autopsy was ordered.

The cause and manner of Robinson’s death is still being investigated by authorities.