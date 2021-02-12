Caddo coroner releases name of man killed in car crash on Curtis Lane

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was killed in a car crash in Shreveport’s Country Club neighborhood Friday morning.
According to the coroner’s office, 29-year-old Damaria Williams was driving a white Hyundai sedan in the 3000 block of Curtis Lane when he lost control and struck a large tree.
Shreveport police were called to the scene around 7:00 a.m. and Williams was pronounced dead at 7:18 a.m.
The Caddo coroner says Williams was positively identified through fingerprint comparison and an autopsy was authorized.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.