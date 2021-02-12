Caddo coroner releases name of man killed in car crash on Curtis Lane

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was killed in a car crash in Shreveport’s Country Club neighborhood Friday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, 29-year-old Damaria Williams was driving a white Hyundai sedan in the 3000 block of Curtis Lane when he lost control and struck a large tree.

Shreveport police were called to the scene around 7:00 a.m. and Williams was pronounced dead at 7:18 a.m.

The Caddo coroner says Williams was positively identified through fingerprint comparison and an autopsy was authorized.