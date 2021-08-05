Caddo coroner releases name of Mississippi man killed in car crash on I-49S

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a Mississippi man who was killed in a car crash on Interstate 49 early Thursday morning.

Roger Rich, 50, died when his car veered off the road and struck a concrete barrier on I-49 southbound at the Southern Loop around 6:50 a.m., according to the coroner’s office.

Rich was pronounced dead at the scene. He was positively identified through fingerprint comparison, and an autopsy was authorized.

The crash remains under investigation by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.