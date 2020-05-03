Caddo coroner releases name of Mooringsport man killed in Bethany car crash

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a Mooringsport man who was killed in a car crash in Bethany Saturday afternoon.

Jamahl Andrew Keeler, 48, was mortally injured in a vehicle collision that happened around 1:49 p.m. in the 9100 block of U.S. Highway 79, according to the coroner’s office. Keeler reportedly died at 2:22 p.m.

An autopsy was ordered through Ochsner LSU Health hospital. Keeler was positively identified through fingerprint comparison.

The coroner’s officer says Keeler’s death is under investigation by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office.

