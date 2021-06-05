Caddo coroner releases name of pedestrian fatally struck by car on Bradshaw Passway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a Texas man who was run over a car while walking along a highway in west Shreveport Saturday morning.
Johnathan Mullenix, 38, of Shallowater, Texas, died after being struck by a car as he walked on state Highway 3132, also called the Terry Bradshaw Passway, near the West 70th Street exit just before 3:30 a.m. He was dead at the scene.
Mullenix was positively identified through fingerprint comparison, and an autopsy was authorized.
The death remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.
