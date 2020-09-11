Caddo coroner releases name of Shreveport man killed in motorcycle crash on Southern Ave.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was killed when his motorcycle struck a car at a high rate of speed Wednesday evening.

According to the coroner’s office, 27-year-old Zachary Gallo was mortally injured in a car crash that happened just before 6 p.m. on Southern Avenue at E. 67th Street.

Gallo was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died at 6:35 p.m. An autopsy was scheduled through Ochsner.

The coroner’s office says Mr. Gallo was positively identified through fingerprint comparison by the Shreveport Police Department, which continues to investigate the crash.

