Caddo coroner releases name of victim found beaten to death in E. Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has released the name of a man found beaten to death outside an apartment complex in Shreveport’s Anderson Island neighborhood Tuesday night.

According to the coroner’s office, 48-year-old Edwardo Phillips was found unresponsive at 11:53 p.m. by Shreveport police after they responded to a call about a fight outside of the Embassy House Apartments in the 2900 block of Dee Street.

Phillips, who was positively identified through fingerprint comparison, was scheduled for autopsy at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

Phillips’ death remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department. Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373.

