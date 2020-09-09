Caddo coroner releases names of Texas man killed in rollover crash on Mansfield Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a Texas man who was killed in a rollover crash in southwest Shreveport last weekend.

According to the coroner’s office, 28-year-old Johnathan J. Walton of Houston, and a DeSoto Parish woman died as a result of the fatal car crash that happened around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, September 5 in the 8200 block of Mansfield Road.

Both Walton and the woman were taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

The coroner’s office says the identity of the woman is being withheld pending notification of her next of kin. Autopsies were scheduled to take place at Ochsner.

The crash is still under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.