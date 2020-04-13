Caddo Coroner reports 60 coronavirus deaths; 19 more pending COVID-19 test results

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Despite the State of Louisiana’s Office of Public Health reporting 39 deaths due to coronavirus for the past four days, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office reports as of Sunday, the number of Caddo Parish resident COVID-19 deaths reached 60.

The first Caddo Parish coronavirus death occurred March 24, according to the Coroner.

The average age of decedents is 68.5 with the youngest age 22, the oldest 96. Black deaths number 47, white deaths 13. Women make up 26 of the decedents, men 34.

All the deaths were of people with known or suspected to have pre-existing serious health conditions.

In addition, there are 19 deaths with COVID-19 test results pending.

