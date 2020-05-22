Caddo Parish coroner reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, total passes 180

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The number of people who have died in Caddo Parish from COVID-19 has risen to 181, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

That’s nine more deaths since the coroner’s office reported 172 deaths from the virus on Friday. The first Caddo Parish coronavirus death occurred March 24.

The average age of the decedents is 71.6, with the youngest age 22, the oldest 102, with 107 of the decedents’ age 70 or older. There have been 76 black male deaths, 52 black female deaths, 26 white females, and 27 white males.

According to the coroner’s office, the peak in daily COVID-19 deaths in Caddo Parish occurred April 11 when nine people died with positive virus tests. There were 10 COVID-19 deaths here in March, 111 in April and 60 to date in May.

All but a handful of the deaths were of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office says they extend their condolences to the families of the deceased and medical professionals affected by the pandemic.

