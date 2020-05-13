Caddo coroner reports new coronavirus deaths, bringing total to 161

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office reports as of Tuesday, the number of Caddo Parish resident COVID-19 deaths has reached 161.

That is 17 more deaths since the coroner’s office last updated the number of fatalities from the coronavirus to 144 on Thursday, May 7. The first coronavirus death occurred in Caddo Parish on March 24.

As of Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Health was reporting a total of 1,784 cases in Caddo Parish, which is the most populated parish in Northwest Louisiana and has so far reported the most cases and deaths.

The coroner’s office says the average age of those who have died in Caddo Parish is 71.6, with the youngest age 22, the oldest 97. Only two of the dead were 30 or younger, while 14 were 90 or older. There have been 61 black male deaths, 39 black female deaths, 21 white females, and 23 white males.

With a few recent exceptions, the coroner’s office says all of the deaths were of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.