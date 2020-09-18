Caddo coroner reports new COVID-19 deaths, toll rises to 341

Louisiana has reported 1,387 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 58 more deaths since Friday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 152,868 and total deaths to 4,930.

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The number of people who have died in Caddo Parish from COVID-19 has risen to 341, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

That is 34 more deaths since the coroner’s office last updated the toll to 307 on Thursday, August 20. The first coronavirus death in Caddo Parish was reported on March 14.

The increase of 19 victims over a 13-day period suggests a slowing of the death rate. The first Caddo Parish coronavirus death happened on March 24 with peak deaths of 111 for the month of April.

The coroner’s office says the average age of decedents decreased slightly, from 73.5 to 73.3, with the oldest victim age 104, the youngest age 22. There have been 114 black male deaths, 87 black female deaths, 52 white females, 53 white males, and one male Native American. In addition to April’s 111 COVID-19 deaths, there were 10 deaths in March, 81 in May, 40 in June, 40 in July, and 25 to date in August.

The peak in daily COVID-19 deaths in Caddo Parish happened on April 11 when nine people died with positive virus tests. There have been at least 125 deaths in parish nursing homes.

All but a handful of the deaths were of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office extends condolences to the families of the deceased and medical professionals affected by the pandemic.

