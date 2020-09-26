Caddo coroner reports new COVID-19 deaths, toll rises to 353

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The number of people who have died in Caddo Parish from COVID-19 has risen to 353, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

That is 12 more deaths since the coroner’s office last updated the toll to 341 on Thursday, September 17. The first coronavirus death in Caddo Parish was reported on March 14.

The coroner’s office says the average age of decedents increased slightly to 73.5, with the oldest victim age 104, the youngest age 22. Four victims were age 30 or younger, with the bulk of the deaths, 218, people age 70 or older. Four of the dead were 100 or older. There have been 124 black male deaths, 95 black female deaths, 63 white females, 64 white males, and one Hispanic male.

The peak in daily COVID-19 deaths in Caddo Parish occurred April 11 when nine people died with positive virus tests. March saw 10 deaths, April 111, May 81, June 40, July 41 and August 44. There have been 20 COVID-19 deaths to date in September.

All but a handful of the deaths were of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office extends condolences to the families of the deceased and medical professionals affected by the pandemic.

