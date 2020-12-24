Caddo coroner reports new COVID-19 deaths, toll rises to 455

Louisiana has reported 1,387 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 58 more deaths since Friday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 152,868 and total deaths to 4,930.

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The number of people who have died in Caddo Parish from COVID-19 has risen to 455, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

That is 44 more deaths since the coroner’s office last updated the toll to 411 on Sunday, December 6. The first coronavirus death in Caddo Parish was reported on March 14.

The Louisiana Department of Health on Wednesday reported 68 more deaths from COVID-19, the most reported in a single day since the number peaked over the summer at 69.

The coroner’s office says the average age of decedents decreased to 73.3, with the oldest victim age 104, the youngest age 22. Five victims were age 30 or younger, with the bulk of the deaths, 285, people age 70 or older. Four of the dead were 100 or older. There have been 147 black male deaths, 117 black female deaths, 81 white females, 108 white males, and two Hispanic males.

Here are the monthly coronavirus deaths in Caddo Parish:

March – 10

April – 111

May – 81

June – 40

July – 40

August – 44

September – 26

October – 22

November – 33

December – 48

All of the deaths have been of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office extends condolences to the families of the deceased and medical professionals affected by the pandemic.