CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The number of people who have died in Caddo Parish from COVID-19 has risen to 455, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.
That is 44 more deaths since the coroner’s office last updated the toll to 411 on Sunday, December 6. The first coronavirus death in Caddo Parish was reported on March 14.
The Louisiana Department of Health on Wednesday reported 68 more deaths from COVID-19, the most reported in a single day since the number peaked over the summer at 69.
The coroner’s office says the average age of decedents decreased to 73.3, with the oldest victim age 104, the youngest age 22. Five victims were age 30 or younger, with the bulk of the deaths, 285, people age 70 or older. Four of the dead were 100 or older. There have been 147 black male deaths, 117 black female deaths, 81 white females, 108 white males, and two Hispanic males.
Here are the monthly coronavirus deaths in Caddo Parish:
- March – 10
- April – 111
- May – 81
- June – 40
- July – 40
- August – 44
- September – 26
- October – 22
- November – 33
- December – 48
All of the deaths have been of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions.
The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office extends condolences to the families of the deceased and medical professionals affected by the pandemic.
- Caddo coroner reports new COVID-19 deaths, toll rises to 455
- Lawmakers react to president’s demand for $2,000 stimulus checks
- Studies find having COVID-19 may protect against reinfection
- Lousiana reaches new high for deaths reported in single day as LDH reviews options for hospital bed, staff shortages
- Pandemic isolation poses danger to seniors during holidays
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.