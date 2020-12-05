Caddo coroner reports new COVID-19 deaths, toll surpasses 400

Louisiana has reported 1,387 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 58 more deaths since Friday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 152,868 and total deaths to 4,930.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The number of people who have died in Caddo Parish from COVID-19 has risen to 411, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

That is 48 more deaths since the coroner’s office last updated the toll to 363 on Friday, October 16. The first coronavirus death in Caddo Parish was reported on March 14.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,102 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 24 more deaths Friday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 247,177 and deaths to 6,548.

The coroner’s office says the average age of decedents increased to 73.4, with the oldest victim age 104, the youngest age 22. Five victims were age 30 or younger, with the bulk of the deaths, 257, people age 70 or older. Four of the dead were 100 or older. There have been 139 black male deaths, 109 black female deaths, 74 white females, 87 white males and two Hispanic males.

The peak in daily COVID-19 deaths in Caddo Parish occurred April 11 when nine people died with positive virus tests.

Here are the monthly coronavirus deaths in Caddo Parish:

March – 10

April – 111

May – 81

June – 40

July – 40

August – 44

September – 26

October – 22

November – 32

December – 5

All of the deaths have been of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office extends condolences to the families of the deceased and medical professionals affected by the pandemic.