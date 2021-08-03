Caddo Coroner: Truck driver killed in fiery 18-wheeler crash on I-20E in May identified

GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A truck driver who was killed in a fiery 18-wheeler crash on Interstate 20 three months ago has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

Jacob Sannicolas, 40, of Pensacola, Florida, died in a collision involving two big rigs that happened around 3 p.m on Friday, May 7, on I-20 eastbound at mile marker three near Greenwood.

(Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The crash caused a major traffic jam in the area for hours as law enforcement agencies helped clear the scene.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. Authorities have not released any further details pertaining to the fatal accident.