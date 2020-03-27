Caddo coroner’s office confirms third death from COVID-19

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The coroner’s office has confirmed a third death in Caddo Parish from the novel coronavirus.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office, 35-year-old Billie Carroll died at 12:43 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Willis-Knighton Medical Center on Greenwood Road.

“As with the first two Caddo Parish losses to the COVID-19,” the coroner’s office statement noted, “Ms. Carroll had underlying serious health conditions.”

On Thursday, the coroner’s office identified the first patient to die from the coronavirus in Caddo Parish and confirmed a second.

Both were pastors of churches in the Shreveport area.

An update on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state is expected to be released at noon by the Louisiana Department of Health.

