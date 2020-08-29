Caddo Correctional Center prepares to house inmates from Calcasieu Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Correctional Center says they are preparing to accept inmates from south Louisiana for a brief stay until utilities can be restored at the C. Paul Phelps Correctional Center in Dequincy.

CCC will temporarily house 100 male inmates for their Calcasieu Parish counterpart after they lost water at their facility during Hurricane Laura. The stay is expected to last about a week.

(Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

According to Commander Rick Farris, the inmates will be processed like any other inmates and will undergo an initial 14-day quarantine to screen for COVID-19, but it is not expected they will remain at CCC that long. The remaining inmates from C. Paul Phelps will be moved to other facilities around the state.

Meanwhile, Caddo Parish deputies who arrived in Calcasieu Parish Friday night to assist with law enforcement duties as part of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Task Force have received their assignments.

CPSO says 11 deputies are relieving Calcasieu sheriff’s deputies and helping secure businesses that have no electricity. The Caddo deputies have been told to prepare for at least a week’s stay.

