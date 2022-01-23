Caddo Courthouse: 1 seriously injured electrical incident

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A construction worker was seriously injured in a mid-Sunday-morning electrical incident in the Caddo Parish Courthouse, according to Assistant to the Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese, SFD public information officer.

Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, Shreveport firefighters responded to reports of smoke in the garage of the Caddo Parish Courthouse in downtown Shreveport.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, on the east, or Marshall Street, side of the structure at 501 Texas, they found the injured worker and immediately rushed him to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital for treatment.

The ladder the workman was on when he accidentally hit an electrical panel an be seen through the north door of the Caddo Courthouse garage

The injured man, who was part of an outside construction crew working inside the courthouse, was on a ladder on the north side of the garage using a drill when it hit electrical wiring, Reese said.

Although EMTs reported the worker suffered second and third-degree burns, he was able to talk to them as he was taken to the hospital.

Sixteen SFD units, along with Shreveport Police and Caddo Parish personnel responded to the scene where light smoke was visible.

The situation was quickly brought under control and only a small portion in the north end of the garage was damaged, though firefighters made a thorough inspection of the Courthouse to make sure there were no other damages.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.