SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Courthouse will reopen to the public on Wednesday, January 26 after being closed for repairs.

Caddo Parish said in a release Tuesday that repairs have been made to correct the damage to the Courthouse’s electrical system that occurred on Sunday during maintenance work to the facility.

Two days before the incident, Caddo Parish District Court announced that all jury trials scheduled through March 1 will be reset to later dates due to COVID-19 concerns.

While the Courthouse will resume normal hours of operation beginning Wednesday, citizens are encouraged to contact individual agencies with specific questions regarding services.