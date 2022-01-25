CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Courthouse will reopen Wednesday after they were without power for several days.

The court has been closed since Sunday morning when a construction accident started a small fire and knocked out power to the entire building. The District Attorney’s Office says they have been working hard to keep things going. Juvenile court has been in session with child support hearings happening today. Judge Mosley has been handling jail clearances from the conference room.

“The real delay is from the trials being postponed by the judges of Caddo and this was, but this was just a small adding onto it for those three days of court that were missed. But our ADA’s will get everything handled,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Wilbert Pryor.”

Jury trials were already postponed until March due to COVID-related staffing issues.

Defendants who missed their court dates this week will be notified about their new court dates tomorrow.