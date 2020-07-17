Caddo DA and Goodwill collab to help young adults with Life Launch Re-entry Program

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says they are partnering with Goodwill Industries to help young adults who have had a brush with the criminal justice system and want to bring their lives back into focus.

The Life Launch Re-entry Program is designed to help low-income young adults take part in the DA’s pre-trial diversion program.

According to the district attorney’s office, this gives some first-time offenders a second chance through up to a year of counseling, restitution, and community service. Participants must be age 18-24, live in a low-income Census tract area of Caddo Parish, be involved in the criminal justice system and not be a sex offender.

“I want to thank Goodwill Industries for their partnership in this endeavor,” said DA James E. Stewart.

“I do not want any young person to ever mistakenly believe that the administrative costs of our pre-trial diversion program will prohibit them from participating in the program. I do not want any eligible young person to miss out on pre-trial diversion opportunities being offered to them due to a lack of funds. The program is rigorous but beneficial, and upon completion, their charges may be amended or dismissed.”

Goodwill Industries Life Launch Re-entry Program Manager Von Jennings echoed Stewart.

“We know he is extremely interested in uplifting the lives of young people in this community,” Jennings said.

“This initiative is one of five sites in the country and Goodwill is honored to bring it to Caddo Parish. This initiative will allow some young adults the opportunity and resources for a second chance.”

The district attorney’s office says the program currently has resources to assist up to 50 new participants. It can offer these people educational courses to earn the high diploma equivalency (HiSet), post-secondary education, on-the-job skill training, job readiness, life-skill training and job-placement assistance. In addition, participants are eligible for supportive services such as clothing, bus passes, rental deposits, identification records and emergency assistance.

People who want to take part in the program should call Goodwill Industries and ask for Life Launch at (318) 868-4701, or contact the Caddo Parish District Attorney pre-trial diversion department.

