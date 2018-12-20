Caddo DA donates bikes to needy kids

For a third straight year, Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. and Volunteers for Youth Justice will team with Caddo Schools to give deserving youth the gift of bicycles for Christmas.

Volunteers for Youth Justice Executive Director Kelli Todd said the goal is to eventually present Christmas bicycles to deserving students at all 40 Caddo Parish public schools. Each year the effort rotates through another five schools. This year, the schools were Pine Grove, University, Cherokee Park, Mooringsport and Arthur Circle elementaries.

The students were chosen by their schools, in collaboration with VYJ and the TASC Truancy Prevention Program.

The bicycles were purchased with help from El Dorado Casino and assembled by volunteers from Academy Sports, which helped last year and this year took it inside a newer and larger location that opened in April.

