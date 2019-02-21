Caddo DA prepares for Grover Cannon trial

The Caddo Parish District Attorney is ready to move forward in the first degree murder trial of accused cop killer Grover Cannon. Cannon is accused of killing Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley in 2015.

Jury selection begins next Friday, March 1st in East Baton Rouge Parish. James Stewart says Baton Rouge was selected, so the trial could get started as quickly as possible.

“One of the reasons why we’re in East Baton Rouge is because they could accomodate the fact that we wanted to get this case tried as soon as possible. They had the space, the time and the ability to get the people in, so that we could select a jury. So it may not take a whole lot more longer. It’s just the logistics of getting them, housing them and actually bringing them to the Shreveport/Bossier area to be housed in order to try the case.”

Cannon’s defense team asked for a change of venue, because of publicity related to the murder of Shreveport Police Officer Chateri Payne.

Stewart anticipates the trial will start on time, March 25th. At that time the jurors will be transported from East Baton Rouge Parish to Shreveport.

“Will have some additional cost cause we’re doing it there, but it’s not unheard of. It’s not astronomical where it’s going to break the bank, but it’s not something we want to do every month.”