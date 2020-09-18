Caddo DA trying to track down information on no-show students

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office is trying to track down several elementary students that are enrolled in school but have not participated in person or in virtual school.

Anyone who has information about the child or children of the people listed below should call the Volunteers for Youth Justice at (318) 425-4413.

Parents or guardians named below should immediately call the school where their child is enrolled or VYJ.

The parents or guardians are:

Nicole Anderson , mother; 470 Choctaw Trail, Shreveport, LA 71107. Phone (318) 383-8731.

Natlie Richie , mother of two students; 8470 Ridge Road, Keithville, LA 71047. Phone (318) 751-3154. The children's grandmother is Donna Otwell, phone (318) 230-2389.

Yondel Walter , mother; 1979 Downing Street, Shreveport, LA 71107, phone (318) 200-8357.

Krystal York , grandmother; 11381 Chickadee Road, Keithville, LA 71047. Phone (318) 294-8499.

Kori Collie , mother; 2140 North Hearne Ave., Apartment 802, Shreveport, LA 71107. Phone (318) 507-0955.

Alesha Smith , mother; 9045 Kingston Road, Apartment 903, Shreveport, LA 71108. Phone (318) 230-5318.

Tammy McNeil , mother; grandmother Jo Ann McNeil; 2918 West Laurel St., Shreveport, LA 71109. Phone (318) 990-8298.

Janice Green , Grandmother/guardian; 503 Melrose St., Shreveport, LA 71106. Phone (318) 990-8661.

Tracy Lewis, also known as Tracy Brister, mother; 619 West 71st St., Shreveport, LA 71106. Phone (318) 349-7092.

