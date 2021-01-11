Caddo DA’s Office announces rescheduling plan following weather shutdown

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Because Caddo District Court was closed Monday due to winter weather, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office has announced the following changes for the remainder of the week: .

All defendants scheduled for jury trials on Monday should report to their scheduled courts at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Non-jailed defendants scheduled to appear in criminal court on Monday will be notified of new court dates by mail.

Incarcerated defendants scheduled for criminal court hearings on Monday will be given a new court date and will be notified by their attorneys.

All hearings scheduled in Juvenile Court on Monday will be re-set and subpoenas will be issued with a new court date.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss