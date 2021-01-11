Caddo DA’s Office announces rescheduling plan following weather shutdown

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Because Caddo District Court was closed Monday due to winter weather, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office has announced the following changes for the remainder of the week: .
All defendants scheduled for jury trials on Monday should report to their scheduled courts at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Non-jailed defendants scheduled to appear in criminal court on Monday will be notified of new court dates by mail.
Incarcerated defendants scheduled for criminal court hearings on Monday will be given a new court date and will be notified by their attorneys.
All hearings scheduled in Juvenile Court on Monday will be re-set and subpoenas will be issued with a new court date.
