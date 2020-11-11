Caddo deputies search for missing elderly woman

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo deputies need your help finding a missing elderly woman.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 81-year-old Frances “Joann” Rolland was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when she went for a walk in the Providence Rd. Extension/ Springridge-Texas Stateline Rd. area.

Rolland is described as a white female, standing 5’6″ tall with a slender build. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue denim shirt.

Anyone with information on where Rolland could be is urged to contact the Caddo Sheriff’s Office at (318) 675-2170.

