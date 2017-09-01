Caddo deputies take on new mission in south Texas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) - Our month-long series on ‘Remarkable Women’ in the ArkLaTex ended this week.

Here are the four "Remarkable Women' KTAL NBC 6 featured over the past month:Sharon Roberson-JonesAmber PerryJamie DavisJacqueline Scott

Sharon Roberson-Jones - Through her teen empowerment program, Excellent TEEN Choice, she now serves children in the same schools she attended in the Carthage Independent School District.

Amber Perry - In addition to being a mother, wife, and member of the U.S. Air Force Reserves, she works for the Inspector General at the 307th Bomb Wing and is active in the community.