Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies are taking on a new mission in flood-stricken Port Arthur, Texas.
Sheriff Steve Prator said now that rescue efforts are complete, deputies will turn their attention to patrol duties and shelter security.
The CPSO Dive Team and Marine Unit will return to Caddo Parish today. They will be replaced by three
CPSO deputies assigned to the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Task Force.
Three other CPSO deputies assigned to the Task Force are already in Port Arthur and have been assisting with emergency efforts since Thursday morning.
It is not known how long the six will remain in Port Arthur.
Caddo deputies take on new mission in south Texas
