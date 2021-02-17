LIVE NOW: Caddo emergency officials give briefing on winter storm response

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Emergency officials in Caddo Parish are set to provide a briefing on response to the severe winter weather impacting the region Wednesday afternoon.

The Caddo Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness briefing is set to begin via Zoom at 4:30 p.m. The briefing is also expected to be streamed on the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Caddo Parish OHSEP activated its 24-hour Emergency Operations Center Tuesday in response to the winter weather, which has brought another wave of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to the area.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator and Caddo Commissioner Lyndon Johnson will be there for the presentation and answer questions.

Updates on hazardous road conditions, widespread water issues, sheltering options and more are expected during the briefing.