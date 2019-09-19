Caddo fire district awarded $235K for first-responder organizations

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) awarded Caddo Parish Fire District #1 with a total of $235, 876.19 through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG) on Monday, Sept. 16.

AFG awards first-responder organizations every year with grants that can go toward emergency response equipment, personal protective equipment, firefighting, emergency vehicles, and training.

U.S. Representative Mike Johnson of LA District #4 released a statement Thursday afternoon, thanking DHS for their decision and applauding Caddo Parish’s first responders. “We are thankful DHS is prioritizing and investing in our firefighters and other emergency responders in Caddo Parish.”

“The first responders across Louisiana’s Fourth Congressional District work tirelessly to make sure our communities are operating safely and efficiently, and they deserve our utmost support. These grants play a critical role in ensuring they are equipped and enabled to do their job as successfully as possible.”

