Caddo Fire District crews battle fire at Providence Sawmill

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo Parish Fire District crews are looking into what caused a fire at a sawmill near Spring Ridge Wednesday night.

According to Signal 51 Group, the Providence Sawmill on 10912 Providence Road caught fire around 10:00 p.m., and mutual aid has been requested to Caddo Parish Fire District #4, Caddo Fire District #5, and Caddo Parish Fire District #6.

Crews have set up a defensive attack and Signal 51 says they are on scene to provide cold drinks and towels. There are 17 units on the fire.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

