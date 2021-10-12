Caddo firefighters battle mobile home fire in Keithville

KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters battled a blaze overnight in Keithville that destroyed a mobile home.

According to emergency services, the first fire broke out just after 8 p.m. at a home on Pheasant Trail in Keithville. 6 Caddo Fire District units and 3 Assistant Fire Department units responded to the scene. One side of the mobile home is completely gutted.

There was no one inside at the time of the fire. The previous tenant is currently living in a nursing home. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, more information will be added as it becomes available.