Caddo Grand Jury returns indictments for murder and sex crimes

The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returns a number of true bills for second-degree murder and sex crimes.

On Tuesday a second-degree murder indictment was returned against 27-year-old Demarcus Dejuan Bradley, of Waskom, Texas.

Bradley was arrested over the summer in connection with the July 27 shooting death of 25-year-old Markzaulous Lewis, whose remains were found inside a home in the 3100 block of Catherine St. in Shreveport.

The Grand Jury also charged 73-year-old Lloyd Wright, of Greenwood, with the aggravated rape of a victim under the age of 13.

Roy Charles Powell, 58, of Shreveport, also faces three charges of aggravated rape of a victim under the age of 13.

Their indictments are under seal. Wright’s bond was set at $725,000, while Powell’s bond currently is set at $975,000.

The accused all currently being held at the Caddo Correctional Center.