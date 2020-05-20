Caddo Grand Jury returns indictments in Shreveport 3 murders, 2 rape cases

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned indictments against suspects in three homicides Monday, including the Princeton man accused of beating an elderly Shreveport hotel clerk during a robbery in November 2019.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 31-year-old Wesley Harper III was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the slaying of 78-year-old hotel clerk Robert Dehn, who was beaten during a robbery in October 2019 and died at Ochsner LSU hospital a month later.

Ladarrius Treshun Walker and Nicholas Corinthos Harris, both 20 and both from Shreveport, were also indicted Monday. Both are charged with second-degree murder in connection with slaying of 18-year-old Tramell Lewis. Lewis was mortally wounded by gunfire at an apartment complex in the 9000 block of Kingston Road on December 5, 2019.

The DA’s office says the grand jury also indicted 54-year-old Glen Arthur Brooks Jr. of Shreveport on Monday. Brooks is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the slaying of 60-year-old Jimmy Jenkins Jr. Jenkins was beaten to death during an argument that turned violent in the 3200 block of Alabama Avenue on January 31, 2020.

Robbie Lynn Baylor, 38, of Shreveport, is charged with first-degree rape, while Otis Leroy Allen, 91, a retired Bossier Parish sheriff’s deputy, is charged with aggravated rape.

Due to the nature of the offenses with which they are charged, the DA’s office says the indictments charging Baylor and Allen were issued under seal, with no further details available.

