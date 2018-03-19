Caddo judge grants protective order against Bossier politician

A Shreveport woman has been granted a protective order against a Bossier Parish police juror after a hotel scuffle in a Washington D.C. hotel.

The 55-year-old woman filed for a protective order against Rick Avery, 59, in Caddo Parish District Court on Feb. 16, several days after returning from spending Washington Mardi Gras with Avery.

This is the second time Avery has found himself in trouble in recent years. In April 2016, he was arrested in Bossier for DWI, and threatening officers who arrested him. One police officer resigned after the incident, another was fired, along with a dispatcher. However, the dispatcher fought her termination and was reinstated.

Avery’s most recent troubles stem from a domestic event when he was at Washington Mardi Gras with the woman who filed the protective order.

While in D.C., the couple became engaged in an argument in their room in the early morning hours of Jan. 28. The woman alleged Avery pushed her to the floor and sexually abused her. She left the room in the Washington Hilton on Connecticut Avenue NW and contacted the Metropolitan Police.

In her complaint, the woman told police when she went back to the room, Avery had absconded with her watch, bracelet and a sapphire, amounting to $36,000 and $90 in cash.

NBC6/FOX33 spoke to the Metropolitan Police Department in D,C.’s third district, who arrested Avery that morning, Avery’s case was sent to Washington D.C. Superior Court, but according to a spokesperson we talked to there, “the case was never papered,” meaning the charges went away.

In her narrative for the Caddo Parish protective order, the woman wrote, “I was advised by deputy chief U.S. Attorney, U.S. Attorney, and DV (domestic violence) advocate U.S. Attorney to file this order upon my return to Shreveport,” adding that Avery continued to try to contact her and threatened to sue her, take her to court and have her arrested.

The original protective order was signed by Caddo Parish District Judge Bobby Waddell on Feb. 20, setting a hearing date on Feb. 28. However, Waddell denied the woman’s request for a temporary restraining order, so there was no protection until she and Avery went to court eight days later.

That hearing took place before retired Caddo Parish Judge Roy Brun, who has served as court administrator since his retirement. Brun signed the protective order, which will be in force until August 28, 2019, and has been filed in Baton Rouge.

Oddly, Brun split the $432.50 court costs between the victim and the defendant, and each must pay $216.25 by April 11, 2018. The victim also paid filing fees.

Pat Culverhouse, public information officer for the Bossier Parish Police Jury, said since the charges against Avery were not pursued, the Police Jury would have no comment, adding, “this appears to be a private domestic issue.”