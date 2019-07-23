Caddo Juvenile Court opens ‘Calming Studio’ for youth

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new, state-of-the-art room designed to provide a therapeutic atmosphere for youth in Caddo’s Juvenile Services opened Tuesday morning.

According to Caddo Parish, the Calming Studio is the first of its kind in Louisiana.

Located inside the Caddo Parish Juvenile Court, the sensory-rich room was designed in partnership with Sensory One in Canada and the Mike Ayers Company in England.

The Calming Studio is described as a unique concept to provide a therapeutic atmosphere for youth who are often required to attend Child In Need of Care Court (CNIC), which is for kids under 18 who face abandonment or neglect.

The studio was designed to diminish the stress and trauma associated with a child’s experience during court proceedings.

The room was made possible by the philanthropic generosity of several organizations, businesses, and individuals dedicated to helping children in need. It was constructed by the Caddo Parish Department of Facilities and Maintenance and McInnis Construction.

