Caddo K-9 finds drug stash

Caddo Sheriff’s K-9 sniffed out 25 pounds of marijuana in a duffle bag at the Greyhound bus terminal.

The Caddo K-9 Unit was conducting a routine check of buses arriving and departing from the terminal on Murphy St. when K-9 Sita, handled by Deputy Christan Dickey, alerted on a duffle bag inside one of the buses.

The bag contained one large bundle of marijuana weighing 25.8 lbs. The street value is estimated at $115,000.

The bag contained no identification and the owner could not be located so no arrest was made.

Deputies said the bus was scheduled to make additional stops in Grambling, Ruston, and Vicksburg.