CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation is warning boaters on Caddo Lake to use extreme caution in the area around the demolition site of the old LA 1 bridge near Mooringsport in northern Caddo Parish.

Contractors blew up the underwater bridge footings from the old bridge on Wednesday as part of an ongoing project to replace it. The debris created from the detonation will be dredged and removed from the lake. In the meantime, LA DOTD is urging boaters to use extreme caution through the area due to the possibility of underwater obstructions.

Much of the existing structure, which was built in 1940, has already been removed.

The bridge serves as an important connector between the Towns of Mooringsport and Oil City, as well as points north and south.

According to LA DOTD, other components of the $18.2 million project are also moving forward, including the construction of the new bridge, which is being built on a slightly adjusted alignment. The utility relocation phase of the project is also complete.

The entire project is anticipated to be complete in Summer 2023, with progress dependent on weather conditions and other factors.