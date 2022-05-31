SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – June is National Mosquito Awareness Month and Caddo Parish Mosquito Control is reminding residents of ways they can minimize summer bites.

Mosquito control officials announced in April they would deploy drones to control mosquito larvae in areas of the parish that are harder to reach.

Residents should:

Drain stagnant and standing water – standing water is a breeding ground for mosquito larvae.

Wear light-colored, long-sleeved clothing.

Defend your skin with an EPA-registered mosquito repellent.

Caddo Parish residents also can sign up to receive Everbridge notifications about mosquito spraying in their area by visiting caddo.org.