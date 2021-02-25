Caddo OHSEP, City of Shreveport distributing water to public on Friday, Feb. 26

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and Shreveport officials will distribute water to the public on Friday, Feb. 26.

All locations will open on Friday at noon, and each car is limited to one case of water. Here are the locations:

Youree Drive Middle School (enter from Carroll Street)

Southern Hills Elementary School (enter from Kingston Road)

C.E. Byrd High School (enter from Gladstone Boulevard)

Huntington High School (enter from Rasberry Lane)

Independence Stadium/State Fairgrounds (enter from Greenwood Avenue)

According to an update Thursday afternoon from the Caddo Parish OHSEP, which is ran by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, water pressure has been restored to all parts of the city and some areas of Greenwood.

The Shreveport Water Department is filling elevated tanks which will further stabilize the system. There are a few isolated areas in the city that still have low pressure, and the water department is still working to get them to full restoration.

Parish emergency officials say the city began gathering water samples in the main pressure zone at noon Thursday. The water department has completed numerous investigative samples with good results.

The collected samples have been sent to the Louisiana Department of Health, and a decision from the state on lifting the boil advisory in most areas of the city is expected by Friday.

Those who do not have water are advised to contact the City of Shreveport by phone, text, or online here.