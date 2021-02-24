Caddo OHSEP updates water restoration, seeks information on who still does not have it

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Water has been restored to most of Shreveport, except for a few isolated areas, according to the Caddo Office of Homeland Security.

According to an update Wednesday afternoon from the Caddo Parish OHSEP, which is operated by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, it is now critically important to find out who still does not have water. The city is asking those still without water to text “NO WATER” to (318) 383-2658.

Parish emergency management officials say hospitals have sufficient pressure to operate and the Water Department will be increasing the pressure to them throughout the day.

The Water Department is preparing to take water samples and hope to lift the boil advisory by Saturday, but customers are still being asked to conserve water.

Residents are also being asked to submit winter storm damage information to the state at DAMAGE.LA.GOV. This information will be submitted to FEMA to assess potential aid for our area.

Other notes from the latest OHSEP update:

The deadline for 2021 Occupational License Tax payments is being extended from February 28, 2021 until March 15, 2021, due to the lengthy office closure.

Caddo Parish Juvenile Court will resume on Thursday.

Caddo Parish Health Unit on Creswell will be closed on Thursday.

Shreveport City Court will reopen and resume normal operations on Thursday at 8:00 a.m.