Caddo residents can get a free doorbell camera in exchange for registration with Real Time Crime Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Doorbell Camera Program will begin accepting applications on Monday, March 14.

The program was launched by the Caddo Parish Commission which allocated $100,000 for the purchase, installation, and a one-year monitoring subscription for the devices.

“This program is designed to give citizens and law enforcement an additional tool to help mitigate crime,” said Caddo Parish Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts. “The Caddo Parish Commission is committed to public safety and to protecting the quality of life, and this program will aid in those endeavors and help to provide peace of mind to our citizens.”

Consideration for the program is based on qualifying criteria that citizens will have to meet in order to be considered, and will be granted on a first come first serve basis. Eligible citizens in any neighborhood in the parish may apply.

Must be a resident of Caddo Parish and at least 18 years old

Household annual gross income (before taxes and deductions) must not exceed 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI)

Must agree to register with the Shreveport Real Time Crime Center to allow law enforcement access to camera footage

Must possess a working Wi-Fi internet connection and own a mobile device to operate doorbell camera app

Not already own a doorbell camera device

In order to be considered, citizens must fill out a program application. The online application will be available beginning March 14 at http://www.caddo.org/doorbell.