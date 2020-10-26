Caddo Parish begins drive-thru election school

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Starting Monday, poll workers can pick-up their election information at a drive-thru location.

Commissioners who work the election have to get certification confirming they attended the class. Like many other things, the election school had to be adjusted due to COVID-19.

Caddo Parish Clerk, Mike Spence, says the class typically has about 200 attendees.

“First of all, commissioners work long days. They’re required to go to classes and schools throughout the year. Uh- so we’re trying to make it simpler on them so they’ll stay commissioners. We need them. We don’t have an election without them,” said Spence.

Spence said the drive-thru election school will used in place of the in-person class for future elections.

The next drive-thru location will be held on Tuesday at First Baptist Vivan from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

