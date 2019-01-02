Caddo Parish bridge closures may impact your commute

You will need to find an alternate route if you travel on two bridges in Caddo Parish.

The Providence Bridge Road project will now begin on Friday, January 4 .

Starting Friday, Jan. 4 two bridges on Providence Rd. will be closed for repairs.

The Public Works Department will be replacing the bridge one mile south of LA Hwy 169 and the bridge just south of Snyder Rd.

Crews will also be conducting road improvements to ensure decades of durability and safety for drivers.

The bridge south of Snyder Rd. will be closed and replaced first, followed by the closure and replacement of the bridge south of Hwy 169.

Construction is expected to take 120 days.

