Caddo Parish bridge shuts down this week

A bridge closure this week may impact your commute if you travel in Caddo Parish.

Officials say the Woolworth Rd. Bridge will be closed starting at noon Wednesday, March 21 just north of the Woolworth Rd. landfill.

Crews with the Caddo Parish Department of Public Works will assess and repair a potential bridge issue.

No thru traffic will be allowed, and the bridge will remain closed until the bridge can be assessed and cleared.

Suggested detour routes include Buncombe Rd., Highway 169 and Colquitt Rd.

