Caddo Parish children will receive meals during summer months thanks to major grant

Caddo Parish, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Children in Caddo Parish will be given healthy meals during the summer months thanks to a major grant.

Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation Department recently received a $50,000 grant from “No Kid Hungry” to feed those who participate in the summer youth program.

Children will be provided healthy snacks and lunch from June until August.

With many families having lost jobs or wages in recent months due to the pandemic, more kids than ever will rely on the meals they receive outside of their respective homes.

Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation director Patrick Wesley said, “We are elated to receive this critical funding from No Kid Hungry. This grant award will help ensure that our department staff can continue to provide our summer program youth participants with the nutrition they need to reach their full potential during the summer season.”

For a complete list of the summer programs that will provide snacks/lunch for youth, visit Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation and click on Summer Program and Activities Guide at www.caddo.org.