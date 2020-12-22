Caddo Parish clerks cited for selling alcohol to minors

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Clerks at five Caddo Parish businesses have been cited for selling alcohol to those under the age of 21.
On Monday the Caddo Sheriff’s Office Youth Services Division checked 28 businesses for compliance with local liquor laws, including several of the same businesses that were checked in a previous operation conducted on Dec. 15.
Employees at five of the businesses checked were cited for illegal sales:
- Jammyia Kelly, 24, Walmart Supercenter, 4701 Northport Blvd., Shreveport, Unlawful Sales to Person Under 21, first offense
- LaKeiveya Jones, 25, Cash Magic, 14347 LA Hwy. 1, Vivian, Unlawful Sales to Person Under 21, first offense
- Roselynn Clark, 23, E-Z Mart #1, 201 LA Hwy. 1, Oil City, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense and ABO Required
- Keyarea Easter, 22, E-Z Mart #2, 201 South Pine St., Vivian, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense and ABO Required
- Kerri Martin, 34, Triple J Travel Plaza, 8311 Springridge Texas Line Rd., Keithville, Unlawful Sales to Person Under 21, first offense and ABO Required.
Sheriff Steve Prator said, “It’s important that both the employee and the business are compliant if we want to keep our kids safe and prevent underage drinking. Convenience stores, gas stations, and such have a lot of employees, so we will keep coming back until we make sure that everyone is following the law and businesses are holding all of their employees accountable for their sales.”
Businesses that were checked and DID NOT illegally sell alcohol on Monday were:
- Daiquiri Express, 5750 North Market St., Shreveport
- Walmart Fuel Station, 4701 Northport Blvd., Shreveport
- CEFCO, 5875 North Market St., Shreveport
- Express Mart Valero, 7965 Old Mooringsport Rd., Shreveport
- Super S, 3910 Roy Road, Shreveport
- Elsie’s Truck Stop, 7701 LA Hwy. 1, Shreveport
- Longwood General Store, 3502 LA Hwy. 169, Mooringsport
- The Triangle, 10881 LA Hwy. 1, Mooringsport
- Dollar General, 107 LA Hwy 1, Oil City
- JR’s Saloon, 15596 LA Hwy. 1, Vivian
- Dub’s Texaco, 120 South Pine St., Vivian
- Super S Travel Plaza, 6950 Mira Myrtis Rd., Ida
- Relay Station, 10281 LA Hwy. 1, Shreveport
- First and Last Stop, 10277 Linwood Ave., Shreveport
- Crawdaddy’s, 12298 Mansfield Rd., Keithville
- S&A Truck Stop, 12300 Mansfield Rd., Keithville
- Stonewall Beverage Company, 12800 Mansfield Rd., Keithville
- General Store, 6230 Colquitt Rd., Keithville
- The Derrick, 6780 Colquitt Rd., Keithville
- Relay Station, 9110 US Hwy. 79, Greenwood
- Lickskillet Liquor, 10106 US Hwy. 79, Greenwood
- Tobacco Country, 11590 US Hwy. 80, Greenwood
- Cowhands Saloon, 11623 Hwy. 80, Greenwood
