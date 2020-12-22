Caddo Parish clerks cited for selling alcohol to minors

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Clerks at five Caddo Parish businesses have been cited for selling alcohol to those under the age of 21.

On Monday the Caddo Sheriff’s Office Youth Services Division checked 28 businesses for compliance with local liquor laws, including several of the same businesses that were checked in a previous operation conducted on Dec. 15.

Employees at five of the businesses checked were cited for illegal sales:

Jammyia Kelly , 24, Walmart Supercenter, 4701 Northport Blvd., Shreveport, Unlawful Sales to Person Under 21, first offense

, 24, Walmart Supercenter, 4701 Northport Blvd., Shreveport, Unlawful Sales to Person Under 21, first offense LaKeiveya Jones , 25, Cash Magic, 14347 LA Hwy. 1, Vivian, Unlawful Sales to Person Under 21, first offense

, 25, Cash Magic, 14347 LA Hwy. 1, Vivian, Unlawful Sales to Person Under 21, first offense Roselynn Clark , 23, E-Z Mart #1, 201 LA Hwy. 1, Oil City, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense and ABO Required

, 23, E-Z Mart #1, 201 LA Hwy. 1, Oil City, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense and ABO Required Keyarea Easter , 22, E-Z Mart #2, 201 South Pine St., Vivian, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense and ABO Required

, 22, E-Z Mart #2, 201 South Pine St., Vivian, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense and ABO Required Kerri Martin, 34, Triple J Travel Plaza, 8311 Springridge Texas Line Rd., Keithville, Unlawful Sales to Person Under 21, first offense and ABO Required.

Sheriff Steve Prator said, “It’s important that both the employee and the business are compliant if we want to keep our kids safe and prevent underage drinking. Convenience stores, gas stations, and such have a lot of employees, so we will keep coming back until we make sure that everyone is following the law and businesses are holding all of their employees accountable for their sales.”

Businesses that were checked and DID NOT illegally sell alcohol on Monday were:

Daiquiri Express, 5750 North Market St., Shreveport

Walmart Fuel Station, 4701 Northport Blvd., Shreveport

CEFCO, 5875 North Market St., Shreveport

Express Mart Valero, 7965 Old Mooringsport Rd., Shreveport

Super S, 3910 Roy Road, Shreveport

Elsie’s Truck Stop, 7701 LA Hwy. 1, Shreveport

Longwood General Store, 3502 LA Hwy. 169, Mooringsport

The Triangle, 10881 LA Hwy. 1, Mooringsport

Dollar General, 107 LA Hwy 1, Oil City

JR’s Saloon, 15596 LA Hwy. 1, Vivian

Dub’s Texaco, 120 South Pine St., Vivian

Super S Travel Plaza, 6950 Mira Myrtis Rd., Ida

Relay Station, 10281 LA Hwy. 1, Shreveport

First and Last Stop, 10277 Linwood Ave., Shreveport

Crawdaddy’s, 12298 Mansfield Rd., Keithville

S&A Truck Stop, 12300 Mansfield Rd., Keithville

Stonewall Beverage Company, 12800 Mansfield Rd., Keithville

General Store, 6230 Colquitt Rd., Keithville

The Derrick, 6780 Colquitt Rd., Keithville

Relay Station, 9110 US Hwy. 79, Greenwood

Lickskillet Liquor, 10106 US Hwy. 79, Greenwood

Tobacco Country, 11590 US Hwy. 80, Greenwood

Cowhands Saloon, 11623 Hwy. 80, Greenwood