Caddo Parish Commission adopts 2020 budget

CADDO PARISH, La. (Parish of Caddo News Release) – The Caddo Parish Commission officially adopted the Parish of Caddo’s 2020 Annual Operating and Capital Improvement Budget at the Commission’s 2020 budget adoption meeting on December 3.

The $82,776,407 operating budget addresses the Parish’s most urgent operational needs, capital improvement initiatives, support of Parish agencies, economic development and social programs.

“The annual Parish budget represents one of the most important policy documents that the Commission will enact during the course of a year,” said Stormy Gage-Watts, Commission President.

“The budget reflects the resources, strategies and goals of the Parish in the delivery of public services to our citizens and is indicative of the Commission’s financial discipline to ensure that funds are available for current and future Parish needs,” said Watts.

The 2020 budget is balanced, with revenues and fund balance expenditures meeting total 2020 expenditures. While the 2020 budget represents a sustainable plan that positions the Parish to complete priorities, the Parish is mindful of the potentially changing conditions locally and nationally. These include:

“Raise the Age”, the state law that mandates 17-year-olds be processed and housed by the juvenile justice system

Estimated $3.5 million dollar deficit in the Juvenile Justice budget

Increased operational expenses at the Caddo Correctional Center (CCC)

Local economic development initiatives

“We are confident that the 2020 budget is a conservative one, one that preserves funding for the essential services upon which our citizens rely,” said Woodrow Wilson, Jr, Parish Administrator and CEO.

“We remain committed to continuing the exercise sound fiscal management across all department budgets to ensure we can respond to changing services demands and effectively utilize our existing resources,” said Wilson.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.